Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Große Ankündigung! Läuft jetzt der Final Countdown zur Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2020 | 11:08
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Discusses Recent Acquisitions, 2021 Outlook, Audit and Uplisting Plans on The Stock Market Podcast

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the completion of an podcast interview with Chief Executive Officer Dave Massey by Stock Market Podcast.

In the podcast, Mr. Massey discusses the current state of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp and provides updates on the audit progress, uplisting plans, recent solar and HVAC acquisitions, including the 2021 outlook.

To access the audio interview, select your preferred provider listed below:

Anchor.FM

https://anchor.fm/stock-market-podcast

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stock-market-podcast/id1509941030

Breaker

https://www.breaker.audio/stock-market-podcast

Google Podcasts

https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8xZTRhY2Q0Yy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw%3D%3D

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1509941030/stock-market-podcast

Pocket Casts

https://pca.st/6bp7q9e8

RadioPublic

https://radiopublic.com/stock-market-podcast-WaOVRA

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/3Xe0ze4aqIkm2gpRQOfzJM


About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition, and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing, and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market, and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617701/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Discusses-Recent-Acquisitions-2021-Outlook-Audit-and-Uplisting-Plans-on-The-Stock-Market-Podcast

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.