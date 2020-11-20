NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 19 November 2020 were:

671.97p Capital only

677.47p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 205,788 ordinary shares on 11th November 2020, the Company has 84,657,520 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.