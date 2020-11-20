The global flavors and fragrances market size is expected to grow by USD 10.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005105/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavors and Fragrances Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing investments by vendors is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat of counterfeit products will hamper market growth.

Vendors are focused on increasing their production capabilities and expanding their distribution networks to attract more consumers. The already established players are also making investments to gain access to untapped markets, which will potentially offer them greater chances to grow. For instance, Parag Milk Foods in India expanded its production capabilities and its business operation in the north and north-east India. Also, with many vendors opting for mergers and acquisitions to increase their global presence, the flavors and fragrances market's growth is likely to surge. These factors will boost the market growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/flavors-and-fragrances-market-industry-analysis

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market: Functionality Landscape

The fragrances segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from end-users such as manufacturers of fine fragrances, cosmetics and toiletries, soaps and detergents, household cleaners, and air fresheners. Also, the growing awareness about hygiene and an increase in per capita income are driving the demand for household cleaners and air fresheners globally. The strong presence of key vendors is likely to drive the demand for fragrances during the forecast period. Therefore, the flavors and fragrances market share growth by the fragrances segment will be the faster that the flavors segment during the forecast period.

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest flavors and fragrances market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base, rising working women population, growing demand for international cuisines, and penetration of key vendorswill significantly drive flavors and fragrances market growth in this region over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for flavors and fragrances in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: The cosmetic ingredients market size has the potential to grow by USD 9.16 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan SA

Kerry Group Plc

McCormick Company Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Solvay SA

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corp.

The MANE Group

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Flavors And Fragrances Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in flavors and fragrances market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flavors and fragrances market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flavors and fragrances market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flavors and fragrances market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Functionality

Market segments

Comparison by Functionality

Fragrances Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Flavors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Functionality

Market Segmentation by Ingredients

Market segments

Comparison by Ingredients

Formulated flavors and fragrances Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aroma chemicals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Essential oils Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Ingredients

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan SA

Kerry Group Plc

McCormick Company Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Solvay SA

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corp.

The MANE Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005105/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/