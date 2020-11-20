Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 19-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 337.81p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 337.82p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---