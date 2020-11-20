The generator market in data centers is expected to grow by USD 2.63 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Market in Data Centers 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing investments in data centers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as an increase in carbon emission will hamper market growth.

Generator Market In Data Centers: Type Landscape

The power requirement is higher in large data center infrastructure. Data centers prefer diesel generators as they provide the desired high-power output capacity. Diesel is the most common fuel used in generators installed in data centers. This is mainly because diesel is readily available compared with gas. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the gas segment.

Generator Market In Data Centers: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing investments and development of data centers by colocation service providers and hyperscales to scale up their computing capacities will significantly influence generator market growth in data centers in this region. Almost 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for data center generators in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

