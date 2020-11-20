Red Box Delivers Cloud Configurable Voice Recording to Fuel AI on Microsoft Azure

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Box, a leading platform for voice, today announces an extension of its relationship with Microsoft aligned to the launch of Conversa, Red Box's enterprise voice platform.

Red Box is already a Preferred Telephony Partner for conversation intelligence, part of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Service. This latest development in the relationship delivers a unique capture layer for enterprise voice. It combines the power of Conversa audio processing in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft AI, with seamless support of both cloud and premise-based telephony aligned with frictionless zero touch implementations.

The on-premise self-install capability provided by Conversa, and powered by Azure Cloud, will simplify the delivery of 'AI-Ready', real-time voice capture for those organizations that struggle to gain access to audio data.

"Conversa captures rich, high quality voice data from every conversation and from across the entire enterprise," says Richard Stevenson, Red Box CEO. "With market leading, platform agnostic containerised architecture and free and open APIs, Conversa provides organizations with an easily provisionable, downloadable collector that delivers even easier access to and control of voice data in real-time to leverage in conversation intelligence."

Red Box also recently announced the GA availability of its compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams.

"The launch of Conversa as an auto-configurable enterprise voice platform is about creating a frictionless customer experience," comments, Ray Smith, GM for Dynamics 365 Sales at Microsoft. "The combination of Conversa and Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Sales conversation intelligence will empower organizations to quickly unlock and integrate their existing telephony data into their business applications or workflow, providing real time actionable insights for intelligent customer engagements."

About Red Box

Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist with over 30 years' experience in empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. Conversa by Red Box is the next generation and first truly open microservices-based, enterprise voice platform. It offers a revolutionary event driven and globally extensible architecture, market leading infrastructure TCO and infinite horizontal scalability.

Providing mission critical, resilient capture of rich, high quality voice data and media from every conversation, anywhere, on any platform and in real-time, Conversa providers customers with end to end data sovereignty and open access to the world's most extensive ecosystem of leading AI voice technologies.

Red Box is trusted by leading organisations across financial services, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centres and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,500 customers around the world.

For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com