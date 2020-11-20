

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders decreased at a faster pace in September, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Industrial orders fell 6.4 percent monthly in September, after a 13.5 percent increase in August.



Orders from the domestic market rose 5.7 percent and those from the foreign market decreased 7.3 percent in September.



Industrial turnover declined 3.2 percent month-on-month in September, after a 5.6 percent growth in the prior month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial orders rose 3.2 percent in September, after a 5.8 percent increase in August.



The industrial turnover fell 4.6 percent annually in September, following a 3.6 percent decline in the previous month.



In the third quarter, industrial orders rose 40.7 percent and industrial turnover rose 33.4 percent.



