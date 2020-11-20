World Internet of Things Exposition 2020 successfully concluded in Wuxi, China

NANJING, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the World Internet of Things Exposition (WIoT) 2020 Innovation Achievement Conference and China Enterprise Strategic Investment Summit were held in Wuxi, which is also the closing event of the WIoT 2020.

The theme of the conference is "The New World of the Internet of Things, 5G Wins the Future", which is different from the previous centralized exhibition. The current expo lasted 104 days and adopted a new mode of two-line mutual integration. New forms such as "Cloud Exhibition, Cloud Forum, Cloud Release, and Cloud Technology" will create a panoramic, all-weather, multi-dimensional industry event on the Internet of Things, according to the organizing committee of World Internet of Things Expo.

As one of the important activities of this expo, the 2020 WIoT "New Technologies, New Products and New Applications" results selection has solicited 1,625 results from the world, involving more than 20 countries including Switzerland, Ireland and more than 20 provinces and cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. The declared companies include Fortune 500 companies such as Siemens, Bosch, Huawei, JD, Infineon, and Ericsson.

More than 30 academicians from all over the world, more than 4,000 corporate executives, and 1,053 companies participated in the expo. Among them, the "Haichuang Jiangnan" Internet of Things Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition made its debut at the expo. 481 projects from 15 countries signed up for the competition, of which overseas returnees accounted for more than 40% of the projects, and the cumulative amount of financing exceeded 2.8 billion.

Caption: The Award Ceremony of 2020 WIoT "New Technologies, New Products and New Applications" Results Selection