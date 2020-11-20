

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined further in October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased 5.1 percent annually in October, following a 12.4 percent decline in September.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.9 percent in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for export sales increased by 0.8 percent monthly in October and fell 5.3 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales remained unchanged from September and declined 1.2 percent from the previous year.



