Samstag, 21.11.2020
Taat am Wochenende im Visier: Weitere Großhändler springen auf den Taat-Express auf!
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Frankfurt
20.11.20
08:02 Uhr
20,630 Euro
-0,040
-0,19 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.11.2020 | 14:28
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Changes in the Nomination Committee in Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning has informed the Nomination Committee in Castellum that Magnus Strömer will replace Johannes Wingborg as a representative of Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning on the Nomination Committee. Following the change, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

  • Patrik Essehorn (chairman), appointed by Rutger Arnhult through company
  • Vincent Fokke, appointed by Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP
  • Magnus Strömer, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning
  • Christina Tillman, appointed by Corem Property Group
  • Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board

For further information contact:

Patrik Essehorn, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
telephone +46.708.820375

Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board
telephone +46.702.770403

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/changes-in-the-nomination-committee-in-castellum,c3240821

© 2020 PR Newswire
