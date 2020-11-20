Cognitive Computing Market is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR of 23% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive computing solutions utilize a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), neural networks, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and analytic models to solve day-to-day problems. These solutions have the ability to analyze emerging patterns, spot business opportunities, and take care of critical process-centric issues in real time. They examine large amounts of data, help simplify business processes, reduce risk, and pivot according to changing circumstances. Rising demand for cognitive solutions in both, large and small enterprises for better customer experience, is propelling the growth of the global cognitive computing market.

As per the findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the worldwide cognitive computing market reached US$ 14.8 Bn in 2019, and is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR of 23% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Cognitive Computing Market Study

Organizations are heavily investing in cognitive computing solutions to reduce operational costs and improve customer experience.

Among the applications, the speech recognition segment is expected to witness high growth, owing to wide adoption in automated devices to provide voice assistance services.

Among the regions, South Asia & Pacific is exhibiting a high growth rate, owing to growing digitalization and adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

& Pacific is exhibiting a high growth rate, owing to growing digitalization and adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Large enterprises will continue being the primary contributors to the growth of the cognitive computing market on a global scale.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled organizations to work remotely, and cognitive computing is helping critical functions to continue to operate seamlessly.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9749

"Organizations are significantly investing in cognitive computing technologies to enhance their business processes and internal operations, so as to make their services more efficient and also optimize productivity," says a PMR analyst.

Increasing Demand for Business Process Automation to Drive Market Growth

Over the past few decades, business architecture has evolved and helped companies shape the future of organizations. Organizations are continuously incorporating data capture technologies into their business processes. When this captured data is digitalized and automated, it eliminates the human error factor, and increases data quality and accuracy. It also saves a huge amount of time, increases efficiency and productivity, and lowers organizational and storage costs.

Get Customization on this Report:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/9749

It improves business processes and increases transparency internally. Cognitive computing solutions make use of AI techniques such as machine learning, cognitive computing, speech recognition, and natural language processing to automate business processes that are normally performed by humans. These solutions help companies transform their business networks, enhancing performance, delivering a superior user experience, and boosting service availability.

Request for Full Report Access:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9749

Find More Valuable Insights on Cognitive Computing Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global cognitive computing market, providing historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period 2020-2030. To understand the opportunities in the cognitive computing market, the market is segmented on the basis of solution (cognitive computing platforms [cloud-based and on-premise), cognitive computing APIs, and services [professional services (AI & cognitive services, integration & implementation, cognitive consulting & advisory, and support & maintenance), and managed services]), application (speech recognition, computer vision, text analytics, automated pattern discovery, BI narratives & visualizations, and others), enterprise size (SMEs and large enterprises), industry (BFSI, retail & ecommerce, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government, IT & telecom, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/cognitive-computing-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: IT and Telecommunication

Related Reports:

Virtual Networking Market : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/virtual-networking-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/virtual-networking-market.asp Mobile Analytics Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/mobile-analytics-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/cognitive-computing-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg