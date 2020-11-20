The canned tuna market is expected to grow by USD 3.63 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The launch of new products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as adverse effects associated with overconsumption of canned tuna will hamper the market growth.
Canned Tuna Market: Product Landscape
Skipjack is the most common variety of canned tuna. It is mainly sold as canned light or chunk light tuna. Skipjack is a highly migratory fish and found all over the world within the tropical water, particularly within the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans, because of which this species is available throughout the year. Skipjack tuna has a shorter breeding cycle than other species of tuna and, hence, is a popular choice for many fisheries around the world. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the canned yellowfin tuna, canned albacore tuna, and other canned tuna segment.
Canned Tuna Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe had the largest canned tuna market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high consumer demand for canned tuna in most of the European markets will significantly drive canned tuna market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Spain and Germany are the key markets for canned tuna in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and North America.
Companies Covered:
- AEC. CANNING Co. Ltd.
- American Tuna Inc.
- Bumble Bee Foods LLC
- Century Pacific Food Inc.
- Crown Prince Inc.
- Dongwon Group
- Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd.
- Oceans
- Thai Union Group PCL
- and Wild Planet Foods Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Canned skipjack tuna Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canned yellowfin tuna Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canned albacore tuna Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other canned tuna Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
