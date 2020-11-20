Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Provides Fourth Quarter Revenue Guidance

Expects most Revenue of any Fourth Quarter in Company History

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), releases today its initial guidance for Q4 2020. Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

As a follow-up to the Company's recent release reporting its historic Q3 2020 financial performance, the Company reports that, despite the still ongoing business interruptions and impact on corporate earnings nation-wide, the Company projects sales revenue for Q4 2020 continuing to be stronger than the same quarter in its off-election year of 2019, the mid-term election year of 2018, and the presidential election year of 2016.

CEO J. Michael Heil states: "Everyone was understandably concerned about the impact on business the Covid-19 Pandemic would have, as it expanded exponentially at the end of the second quarter of this year. Our team worked diligently to provide uninterrupted services to all our client cable tv systems and even generate increased advertising, despite the complicated circumstances. We remained active and engaged in developing our business plan and aggressively continued development of our new technologies and services. Our persistence resulted in our third quarter being the best reporting period we ever completed in the company's history. Adding to that achievement, ad spending has remained strong throughout the fourth quarter of 2020 and we currently expect that this quarter will report the most revenue of any fourth quarter in the Company's history."

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company. Together with its subsidiaries and manufacturing suppliers, the Company provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) services and develops and deploys streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, IPTV markets. Via its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband (ABB), the Company provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) to residences and small offices via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. The Company's DDAI and WISP services target the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd Tier cable TV and rural WIFI markets and now also Tier 1 markets across the US. Adaptive's proprietary software and hardware, installed in scores of cable television systems across the United States, creates a "network" of linked cable tv system. This allows advertisers to purchase ads across the nationwide Adaptive network, generating significantly more ad impressions than through traditional ad insertion technologies in individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable tv system and manages all ad-related activities. Currently, the Company serves over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. The Company's Adaptive Broadband network system provides services . For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results or performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain requisite financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulations on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration or litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and possible general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

