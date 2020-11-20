Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, November 20
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
20 November 2020
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Glen Suarez
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
549300HV0VXCRONER808
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares 25 pence each
|Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
| 1. 518.40187p per share
2. 522.00p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|1. 24,717
2. 24,717
|- Price
|1. Total price £128,133.39
2. Total price £129,022.74
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
|Jenny Thompson
|PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
|020 4513 9260
|Company Secretary
END
