The global shipping container liners market size is expected to grow by USD 174.63 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005141/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shipping Container Liners Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing export and import of goods is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as expected increase in raw material prices.

The rising demand for goods and materials produced in different regions and the rising world gross domestic product (GDP) are driving the export and import of goods. This will propel the need for the transportation of various goods produced or manufactured to and from different regions. The growth in seaborne trade will be one of the significant factors that will influence market growth. Seaborne transportation is extensively preferred over other methods as they are highly cost-efficient. This will boost the need for container liner to package goods, materials, and commodities in bulk for shipment as container liners protect goods against contamination.

More detailswww.technavio.com/report/shipping-container-liners-market-industry-analysis

Global Shipping Container Liners Market: End-user Landscape

Rice, wheat, flours, seeds, barley, malt, animal feed, and fruits are the different food types that are protected by container liners. The agricultural yield is increasing due to the increasing availability of genetically modified seeds and fertilizers. This will result in increasing food exports through sea transportation and consequently fuel the demand for shipping container liners during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the chemicals, minerals, and other segments.

Global Shipping Container Liners Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest shipping container liners market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing production and consumption of chemical products will significantly influence shipping container liners market growth in this region. Over 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is an important market for shipping container liners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Container Fleet Market: The container fleet market size has the potential to grow by 5.34 teu during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market: The paper and paperboard container and packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 102.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

A.P. Moller Maersk AS

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty. Ltd.

Bulk-Flow

Eceplast Srl

Greif Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

Sinopack Industries Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Shipping Container Liners Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in shipping container liners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the shipping container liners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shipping container liners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shipping container liners market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemicals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Minerals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.P. Moller Maersk AS

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Bulk Handling Australia Group Pty. Ltd.

Bulk-Flow

Eceplast Srl

Greif Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

Sinopack Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005141/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/