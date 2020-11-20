NOTICE 20 NOVEMBER 2020 SHARES INCAP OYJ: MERGING OF NEW SHARES A total of 1 455 056 new shares (ICP1VN0120) of the share issue of Incap Oyj will be traded together with the old shares (ICP1V) as of 23 November 2020. Trading with the new shares will end on 20 November 2020. Identifiers of Incap Oyj share as of 23.11.2020: Trading code: ICP1V ISIN code: FI0009006407 Orderbook id: 24279 Number of shares: 5 820 224 Trading ends: Trading code: ICP1VN0120 ISIN code: FI4000452461 Orderbook id: 206521 Last trading day: 20 November 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260