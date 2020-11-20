The cloud DVR market is expected to grow by USD 6.35 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

The increasing digitization of television networks is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as storage limitation will hamper the market growth.

Cloud DVR Market: Platform Landscape

Hybrid cloud DVR refers to a combination of satellite and IPTV DVRs. Hybrid cloud DVRs support both normal satellite input and the signal transmitted through the internet. This segment is gaining traction in the global cloud DVR market, through which one can access the internet, store publish-on-demand (POD) content and can get access to over-the-top (OTT) services. The rapid growth of the market by hybrid cloud DVR is further supported by the need to spend time with family in the current fast-paced world.

Cloud DVR Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the latest technology trends like cloud DVR and rising disposable income among the middle-class population will significantly drive cloud DVR market growth in this region over the forecast period. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan is a key market for cloud DVR in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comcast Corp.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

DISH Network Corp.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Technicolor SA

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Hybrid Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IPTV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Satellite Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Market Segmentation by Chipset

Market segments

Comparison by Chipset

HEVC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MPEG-4 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Chipset

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comcast Corp.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

DISH Network Corp.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Technicolor SA

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

