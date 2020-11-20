The light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market is expected to grow by USD 356.63 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The increasing investments in road infrastructure is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as improper installation and malfunctioning of traffic signs and signals will hamper the market growth.

Light-Emitting Diode Traffic Signs and Signals Market: Product Landscape

Traffic signals are a prerequisite at the road intersections and also at highways, car parking areas, and toll booths. The gradual replacement of incandescent traffic lights with LED lights across the globe, especially in major developed countries, has contributed to the growth of the traffic signals market. However, the light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market share growth by the LED traffic signals segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the LED traffic signs segment.

Light-Emitting Diode Traffic Signs And Signals Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest LED traffic signs and signals market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Potential opportunities for innovations in traffic lights and development of infrastructure, such as roadways will significantly drive light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals market growth in this region over the forecast period. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for light-emitting diode traffic signs and signals in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC.

Companies Covered:

Alphatronics NV

Econolite

Federal Signal Corp.

GE Current a Daintree Co.

Peek Traffic Corp.

Sinowatcher Technology Co. Ltd.

SWARCO AG

Trafitronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Ver-Mac

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

