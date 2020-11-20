Kyle Krch: Krch Realty Announces Four New Offices to Better Serve Clients

Company now has six offices in high-demand locations, says company founder Kyle Krch

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Kyle Krch is proud to announce that Krch Realty, which focuses on helping people buy and sell properties with ease while maximizing value, has opened new offices to serve local clients more efficiently.

More specifically, in 2020, Krch Realty opened the doors to four new realty offices in the high-demand areas of St. Louis, Missouri; Akron, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; and Birmingham, Alabama. That's in addition to the existing offices of Krch Realty in Reno, Nevada, and Toledo, Ohio.

Krch Realty helps clients find a trustworthy and experienced realtor, following the strict code of ethics of Kyle Krch. He attended the U.S. army's elite Ranger School, where he learned exceptional leadership skills. Since founding Krch Realty, Kyle Krch has built a team of agents in each city that works tirelessly to achieve the goals of each client, with more than 1,000 real estate transactions in the first few years of the company.

"There's nothing we like to see more than the success of our clients," says Kyle Krch.

"The offices we opened are in cities where there are many opportunities for both buyers and sellers, and we can help both with our dedicated approach."

The properties listed by Krch Realty include residential and commercial properties at a wide range of price points to suit client needs and budgets. Meanwhile, the team takes a comprehensive approach to selling properties, including creating effective marketing campaigns to find the right buyer at the most optimal price.

Krch Realty's team in each city looks forward to hearing from new and existing clients and to work towards achieving their goals. The companies can also help individuals find desirable and affordable rentals.

About Krch Realty

Founded in 2005 by Kyle Krch and his wife, Sandra, Krch Realty has expanded to six offices in Nevada, Ohio, Missouri, and Alabama. Each office has a team of dedicated Realtors with a mission to prioritize clients' goals and dreams, whether buying or selling a property.

Learn more and browse available listings at krchrealty.com.

About Kyle Krch

Aside from becoming one of the youngest Ranger qualified soldiers in recent times with a background as a military intelligence analyst, Kyle Krch founded Krch Realty with his wife at the young age of 25. In 2019, he sold the company to Hughes Private Capital, becoming an owner in the Hughes Private Capital investment firm. The Hughes Private Capital/Krch family of companies now manages more than 75 million assets with more than 200 team members, planning a national rollout by 2023.

