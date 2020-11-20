The "B2B Payments Report UK 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report UK Business Banking and Payments 2020 investigates and reveals the very latest in business customer reactions to current financial conditions affecting them and the impact on their business banking and payments relationships. The report provides financial institutions with unique data driven insights into how to most effectively design their strategy and meet their customers' needs in the next 12-24 months.

This is a must-read report for all financial service professionals working in the UK's business banking and business payments sectors.

B2B expenses

Business to business expense payments

Business to business expense payment preferences B2B expenses A closer look at small business expenses SME Credit cards

Drivers of business credit card use

Drivers of business credit card choice

Barriers for business credit card use

Drivers of business credit card satisfaction

Propensity to switch business credit card

Opportunity to increase credit card spend on expenses

Conclusions

Key insights

Opportunities

Methodology:

In total, over 1,400 businesses in the UK were interviewed

The survey covers small to mid-sized businesses operating in the UK.

Small businesses (SME) are defined by an annual turnover under $10M GBP

Mid sized businesses (COM) are defined by an annual turnover between $10M $500M GBP

The survey interviewed finance decision makers (e.g. Owner, CEO, CFO, MD, Finance Director or Manager, etc.)

