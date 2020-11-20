The "B2B Payments Report UK 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report UK Business Banking and Payments 2020 investigates and reveals the very latest in business customer reactions to current financial conditions affecting them and the impact on their business banking and payments relationships. The report provides financial institutions with unique data driven insights into how to most effectively design their strategy and meet their customers' needs in the next 12-24 months.
This is a must-read report for all financial service professionals working in the UK's business banking and business payments sectors.
B2B expenses
- Business to business expense payments
- Business to business expense payment preferences B2B expenses A closer look at small business expenses SME Credit cards
- Drivers of business credit card use
- Drivers of business credit card choice
- Barriers for business credit card use
- Drivers of business credit card satisfaction
- Propensity to switch business credit card
- Opportunity to increase credit card spend on expenses
Conclusions
- Key insights
- Opportunities
Methodology:
- In total, over 1,400 businesses in the UK were interviewed
- The survey covers small to mid-sized businesses operating in the UK.
- Small businesses (SME) are defined by an annual turnover under $10M GBP
- Mid sized businesses (COM) are defined by an annual turnover between $10M $500M GBP
- The survey interviewed finance decision makers (e.g. Owner, CEO, CFO, MD, Finance Director or Manager, etc.)
