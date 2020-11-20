Den 25 september 2020 gavs aktierna i Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktserbjudande från Peutinger AB ("Peutinger") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 10 november 2020 offentliggjorde Peutinger ett pressmeddelande med information om att Peutingers aktieinnehav i Bolaget passerat 90 procent och att Peutinger därför påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt föreslagit att Bolaget skulle ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 13 november 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets styrelse beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (ENG, ISIN-kod SE0008585525, orderboks-ID 126934). On September 25, 2020, the shares in Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory offer from Peutinger AB ("Peutinger"), to the shareholders in the Company. On November 10, 2020, Peutinger published a press release with information that Peutinger's shareholding in the Company exceeded 90 percent and that Peutinger therefore had initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and proposed that the Company should apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm On November 13, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company's board had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such a delisting application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares of Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige Holdings II AB (ENG, ISIN code SE0008585525, order book ID 126934). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.