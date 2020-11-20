Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification (AOC) - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - November 20, 2020 - 5.40 p.m. CET





According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. has announced on November 18, 2020, that it managed a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per November 17, 2020 of 25,882,429 voting rights or 15.06% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 15% upwards.

On this date, AOC Value S.A.S. individually held 15,315,360 voting rights or 8.91%.

Also on this date, AOC Technology S.A.S., individually held 10,567,069 voting rights or 6.15%.

The total amount of voting rights held by the controlled undertakings as described below equals 15.06%.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

On 25 June 2018, AOC Technology S.A.S., AOC Value S.A.S. and Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS concluded an acting in concert agreement regarding the exercise of their voting rights in the issuer, Agfa-Gevaert NV.

AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are both controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS is managed by Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l., which is jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd.

Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer.

Active Ownership Investments Ltd. is controlled by Tamlino Import & Advisory LP, which is controlled by Tamlino lnvestmenls Ltd., which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

The majority of the voting rights In AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are exercised by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. The exercise of the voting rights in Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS has been described above. AOC Value S.A.S. and AOC Technology S.A.S. are sister companies, both controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com .





Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

