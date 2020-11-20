The "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital educational publishing market in Europe is poised to grow by 2.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The report on digital educational publishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers and competitive price of digital educational content.

This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market in Europe growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital educational publishing market in Europe vendors that include Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp..

Also, the digital educational publishing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate and skill-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sweden Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Austria Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Switzerland Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH Co. KG

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley Sons Inc.

Lagardere SCA

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

RELX Plc

Scholastic Corp.

Appendix

