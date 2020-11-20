The "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital educational publishing market in Europe is poised to grow by 2.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The report on digital educational publishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers and competitive price of digital educational content.
This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market in Europe growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital educational publishing market in Europe vendors that include Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp..
Also, the digital educational publishing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corporate and skill-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sweden Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Austria Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Switzerland Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH Co. KG
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley Sons Inc.
- Lagardere SCA
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- RELX Plc
- Scholastic Corp.
Appendix
