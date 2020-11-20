Influencers Are Choosing MyCutTV App Over YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Patreon To Instantly Make Money!

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Indi Wijay, founder of MyCutTV, has created a solution to the financial pains many content creators and influencers experience in an industry that often fails to reward talent.

A decade ago, the job title of an "Influencer" did not exist. Today, it's a respected and recognized title given to individuals who create engaging content persuading the purchasing decisions of consumers worldwide. And though the lives of Influencers often look sensationally glamorous, the reality is many of them struggle to get by financially.

I recently heard a story about a travel Instagram couple who would share content on their account showing their stays at five-star hotels around the world. Though their feed featured them tangled up in sheets of Egyptian cotton and dining on Parisian balconies with the Eiffel Tower looming in the background, they vulnerably shared with their audience that despite these luxurious accommodations, they were flat out broke.



MyCutTV's website, highlighting their profit-based platform

This story is one amongst many, reminding us that free-hotel stays do not fill bank accounts, follower counts do not translate into paychecks, and engagement does not pay bills. The pursuit of a career as an influencer is not for the faint of heart, as it often requires a high level of tact and savviness to turn influence into a viable revenue stream.

Recognizing this flaw in the system, Indi Wijay created a solution through the launch of MyCutTV, an app providing value for both influencers and audiences alike.

MyCutTV, also referred to as "MYCUT," is the easiest platform for content creators to receive monetary compensation for their efforts without resorting to pimpin' out their accounts as an advertising campaign.

Audiences also reap the rewards of this revolutionized social media development as they are provided with a heightened viewing experience free from ads, subscriptions, credit card payments, and data sharing.

So how does it work?

MYCUT is all about two things: sharing content and making money.

The platform allows influencers to share their content, and audiences pay to view videos on an OnDemand basis, ranging from $0.99 to $9.99 depending on the video. There are no likes, no comments, and no follower count - it is all about sharing great content and rewarding the creators for their efforts.

"Here is where the magic happens," commented Indi, "when that follower who just paid for the $0.99 OnDemand video shares it with their own followers on MYCUT and those followers watch it, the creator of that video will make more money fast."

This model allows for videos that reach the pinnacle of success (also known as virality) to generate a revenue of hundreds of thousands of dollars within a matter of minutes, if not seconds. Through providing a financial incentive, content creators are further motivated to produce quality material that their audience will not only love but want to share with others.

The real value of MYCUT is found in the shareability of videos, which continuously encourages influencers to produce creative and unique content sure to be shared with the app's growing audience.



MyCutTV Founder, Indi Wijay

Why should influencers switch to this platform?

What many fail to recognize is that curating influence is by no means a walk in the park. In fact, when searching "how to become an influencer" Google offers roughly 213 million results offering advice on the topic. Instagram alone boasts 1 billion active users, and of these, roughly 500,000 are regarded as "Influencers" according to a recent Omnicore report. That accounts for 0.05% of all Instagram users! This shows that though a number of individuals are interested in pursuing a career as an influencer, few are successfully within this inherently competitive industry.

Yet, despite the exclusivity of a career as an influencer, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Patreon, and other platforms do not pay these individuals for the traffic that they drive. If influencers are lucky enough to get brand deals, sometimes they receive financial compensation for marketing the brand on their platform, but more often than not this compensation is in the form of products or experiences. Cash is king, and for this reason, many influential content creators are searching for alternative revenue streams to incentivize their work.

"The democratization of content has created a space where MYCUT can allow creators to maintain creative control of their content, as well as reap the full financial benefits of success" commented Matt Fleckenstein, a multiple Emmy-nominated writer and producer who has over 15 years of experience creating material for massive networks including Nickelodeon, Disney, Netflix, and Apple TV.

With the skill required to create content worthy of recognition on today's social media sharing platforms, it's no wonder that the industry is getting increasingly competitive. For those that remember Vine (circa 2013 to 2017, RIP), the app provided a platform to share incredibly amateur content shot with shifty home camcorders and phone cameras. The content, though highly entertaining, had an incredibly low level of production value yet was still capable of becoming viral. Those days are no longer.

Today, content must be expertly created by individuals or teams that understand lighting, camera angles, editing, and directing. Amateur material will rarely experience the virality it once did. Given the high standards required from these videos, the industry is shifting towards a system that favors financial compensation for the creators of what is becoming increasingly professional content. MYCUT is at the forefront of this transition.

"I'm very excited about using MYCUT," further mentioned Fleckenstein, "it gives me and my company a platform to independently distribute our content, removing the gatekeepers that used to dominate the entertainment landscape."



The posting process of content on the MYCUT app

What's in it for the audience?

For those asking themselves, "why would I pay for something that I'm already getting for free?" The answer to this lies in quality and ease of accessibility.

MYCUT is the official go-to app for influencers looking to share their content on a platform that provides compensation. This means that the best videos will soon be only available on MYCUT, and audiences looking to be entertained by high-quality content will be able to effortlessly source them all within one platform.

Additionally, MYCUT's operating model eliminates the need for advertisements, which is both a massive time drain and a motivator behind useless impulse purchases. The app allows audience members to watch content disruption-free, creating a viewing experience like no other.

"The best part of MYCUT," Indi informed, "is that no one ever pulls out a credit card as all of the transactions go through Apple iTunes and Google Play. They provide a secure fast transaction - it's as easy as paying with your face." For the app's audience, this feature makes the process of watching new content a seamless one.



How videos show up on MYCUT's feed

A league of its own

Version 3.3.1 of MYCUT has gone through several live beta tests over the past few years, creating an expert-backed user experience formulated from an analysis of user behavior to determine what the audience really wants. As one of the most valuable influencer apps on the market, MYCUT has recently rolled out a messaging feature to offer users the option to send private OnDemand videos to members within the network.

The attention to detail MYCUT has taken regarding R&D provides users an experience that can rival that of social media industry titans, without the hassle of credit cards, ads, subscriptions, likes, comments, follower counts, and data sharing. Indi commented on this differentiation by saying "The app is built for the people to take control of their own life and monetize however they see fit, with no restrictions."

In an industry that all too often takes advantage of the success of a select few, MyCutTV offers an option to reward the creation of content as opposed to exploiting it. Indi elaborated on his decision to launch the app in mentioning that "My inspiration is to build a network for the people that can make them money from their own content, using a transaction that needs no ads or credit cards or any boss telling them what their value is."

For both influencers and app users interested in experiencing the revolutionized social experience offered by MyCutTV, sign up is free and the app is available to download through the App Store or the website.

Media Contact:

Courtney James, Editor

info@mindfulmediapr.com

672-999-8882

www.mindfulmediapr.com

SOURCE: MyCutTV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617697/Influencers-Are-Choosing-MyCutTV-App-Over-YouTube-TikTok-Instagram-and-Patreon-To-Instantly-Make-Money