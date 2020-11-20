The global high purity alumina market size is expected to grow by 127.11 k MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.
The rising adoption of LED lighting is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
The sapphire-based substrate is majorly used in LED lights, and high purity alumina is the material used to produce sapphire. LED lights have a much lower cost of ownership as they are long-lasting, can be miniaturized, and can save up to 80% of energy in comparison to traditional lights. Subsequently, the market is witnessing high demand for LED lights such as high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs, metal halide (MH) bulbs, and high-pressure sodium (HPS). This will increase the requirement for sapphire-based substrates, which will, in turn, drive high purity alumina market growth.
Global High Purity Alumina Market: Application Landscape
Market growth in the LEDs segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the semiconductors, phosphors, and other segments.
Global High Purity Alumina Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest high purity alumina market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Almost 77% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for high purity alumina in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
