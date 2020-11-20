The global high purity alumina market size is expected to grow by 127.11 k MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of LED lighting is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

The sapphire-based substrate is majorly used in LED lights, and high purity alumina is the material used to produce sapphire. LED lights have a much lower cost of ownership as they are long-lasting, can be miniaturized, and can save up to 80% of energy in comparison to traditional lights. Subsequently, the market is witnessing high demand for LED lights such as high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs, metal halide (MH) bulbs, and high-pressure sodium (HPS). This will increase the requirement for sapphire-based substrates, which will, in turn, drive high purity alumina market growth.

Global High Purity Alumina Market: Application Landscape

Market growth in the LEDs segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the semiconductors, phosphors, and other segments.

Global High Purity Alumina Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest high purity alumina market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Almost 77% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for high purity alumina in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Tabular Alumina Market: The tabular alumina market size has the potential to grow by 155.90 thousand MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Alcoa Corp.

Altech Chemicals Ltd.

Baikowski SA

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Sasol Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

United Company Rusal Plc

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd.

Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.

