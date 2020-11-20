Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

George Town, 20 November 2020 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, November 20, 2020 were duly passed.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Elect as a Director: Michael Beckett 129,546,914 98.11% 2,496,791 1.89% James Askew 132,007,631 99.97% 36,074 0.03% Alison Baker 130,454,620 98.80% 1,589,085 1.20% Sofia Bianchi 129,722,396 98.24% 2,321,309 1.76% Hélène Cartier 132,022,876 99.98% 20,829 0.02% Livia Mahler 129,863,237 98.35% 2,180,468 1.65% Sébastien de Montessus 132,009,353 99.97% 34,353 0.03% Naguib Sawiris 94,381,139 71.48% 37,662,566 28.52% Tertius Zongo 132,027,119 99.99% 16,586 0.01% Appointment of Auditors 134,570,240 99.97% 39,035 0.03% Approval of Unallocated Entitlements 127,088,953 96.25% 4,954,752 3.75% Amendments to PSU Plan 125,820,552 95.29% 6,223,153 4.71% Say on Pay 105,037,529 79.55% 27,006,176 20.45%

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com







Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d'Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.

As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

