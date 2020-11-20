The foundation stone of the new ISAE-SUPAERO 'Learning Center' was laid on October 15th and its opening is planned for November 2021. At the heart of the campus, the future 'Learning Center" will offer a library, coworking spaces, a showroom and an event space.

Its opening is in line with the evolution of the courses and teaching methods offered at ISAE-SUPAERO that are more and more focused on projects, research and innovation led activities.

An ambitious project to answer new ISAE-SUPAERO needs

The Learning Center has been conceived to replace and modernise the library that had become too cramped: an opportunity to create a space dedicated to sharing and tailored to suit new working methods. Located at the heart of the campus in the middle of student housing, laboratories and teaching spaces, it will be opened to all ISAE-SUPAERO students, researchers and industrial partners.

With over 27000 sq feet spread over 2 floors, it will offer both individual and co working spaces, cutting edge technology, brainstorming areas and a scientific showroom. A 'high tech' library and workspaces for collaborative projects will be located on the first floor. The ground floor will offer spaces to socialise and relax. With 300 seats and a covered outdoor area, the Learning Center is the perfect space for organising events and will offer an entertainment program coordinated with InnovSpace that was inaugurated at the beginning of October.

Financed by the Ministry of the Armed Forces and ISAE-SUPAERO, the building work will last 18 months and represents an investment of 8,1 million euros.

A space tailored to suit project led teaching methods

Over the last few years, collaborative work and group projects have become more and more important in superior education. Traditional libraries do not meet students' need for space and flexibility who need to be able to meet at any time and space that is adaptable to their projects' requirements. Built to encourage knowledge sharing, ideation and innovation, the Learning Center will offer multiple resources in one unique space: qualified teaching support, cutting edge documentation in the fields of space and aeronautics, high tech equipment and digital resources. This new space is part of the global innovation strategy adopted by ISAE-SUPAERO illustrated a few weeks ago by the opening of the InnovSpace.

