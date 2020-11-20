The new thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising transition from air to liquid cooling," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The growing need to make electronic devices perform efficiently at higher power ranges has led to several technological advances and the miniaturization of devices. Moreover, power electronics is also gaining prominence in a wide spectrum of fields such as telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare. Therefore, to manage the amount of power being dissipated from devices, the air-cooling solutions need to be optimized and enlarged adequately to remove excess heat. This has led to the preference for liquid cooling solutions as they have the potential to transform the heat up to four times higher than the capacity of air of equal mass and serve higher thermal performance in a smaller solution. Additionally, they are also capable of granting an additional level of control over the cooling system where the user can connect multiple cold plates to the same heat exchanger of the solution, thereby making the system capable of controlling the inlet temperature as well as the flow rate. Thus, these benefits are fostering the shift from air-cooled solutions to the adoption of liquid-cooled solutions in power electronics. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the benefits of liquid cooling solutions mostly in terms of higher efficiency than air cooling is expected to increase their adoption for thermal management. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment during the forecast period.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the thermal management systems market for the electronic equipment industry size to grow by USD 13.33 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Segment Highlights for 2020

The thermal management systems market for the electronic equipment industry is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 11.47%.

There is a growing demand for more compact and powerful electronics. With the increase in power, efficiency, and miniaturization, the operating temperature of such devices is rising, resulting in higher energy density.

This has consequently increased heat generation, which is necessitating the use of higher-performing thermal management materials in consumer electronics.

Therefore, the stakeholders of the electronics industry are seeking improved techniques to cool and control the temperature of electronic devices.

Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in automotive electronics, aerospace and defense electronics, and medical electronics segment.

Regional Analysis

45% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The rising disposable income, expanding middle-class population, changing demographics, and the ongoing urbanization and industrialization will significantly influence the growth of thermal management systems market size in the region.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for thermal management systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

The thermal management systems market size for electronic equipment industry is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry is segmented by Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive electronics, Aerospace and defense electronics, and Medical electronics) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., AMETEK Inc., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., European Thermodynamics Ltd., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp.

