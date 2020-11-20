Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the ''Company''), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing ordinary shares, in the United States (the "U.S. Offering"), and a concurrent private placement of its ordinary shares in Europe (including France) and other countries outside of the United States (the "European Private Placement," and together with the U.S. Offering, the "Global Offering"). All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The number of ordinary shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADSs and ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed Global Offering have not yet been determined. The Company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "NBTX." The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris under the symbol "NANO."

Jefferies LLC is acting as global coordinator for the Global Offering, and Evercore Group, L.L.C. and UBS Securities LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers for the U.S. Offering. Gilbert Dupont is acting as manager for the European Private Placement.

The securities referred to in this press release will be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Global Offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at 888-827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities referred to herein has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The registration statement can be accessed by the public on the website of the SEC.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a French, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell. Nanobiotix's novel, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, is being evaluated in locally-advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) of the oral cavity or oropharynx in elderly patients unable to receive chemotherapy or cetuximab with limited therapeutic options. Nanobiotix is also running an Immuno-Oncology development program. The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005663/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix



Communications Department

Brandon Owens

VP, Communications

+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com



Investor Relations Department

Ricky Bhajun

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 79 97 29 99

investors@nanobiotix.com



Media Relations



US Porter Novelli

Scott Stachowiak

+1(646) 300-3590

Scott.stachowiak@porternovelli.com



France Ulysse Communication

Pierre-Louis Germain

+ 33 (0)6 64 79 97 51

plgermain@ulysse-communication.com