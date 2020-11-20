Clean Group Stresses Importance of Commercial Cleaning During COVID-19 Pandemic

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Clean Group, a commercial cleaning services company based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, wants to stress the importance of having a properly cleaned and disinfected office or commercial establishment during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is no longer possible to be lax about office cleaning standards as this may result into employees getting infected with the coronavirus. Areas where employees frequently stay and work and objects that are often handled by people need to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of the Clean Group, says, "The usual way of cleaning offices and commercial establishments is no longer adequate. While simply dusting, sweeping, wiping, polishing, and vacuuming may result in the area looking clean, it cannot be assured that the area is free of viruses and that employees will not get infected. Because of these evolving safety requirements, it is vital to get professional cleaning services that can provide not just regular cleaning but also COVID-19 disinfection and a defence shield against viruses."

Since the novel coronavirus spreads through people coughing and sneezing or personal contact with an infected person or object, making sure that everything in the office or commercial establishment is clean and free from viruses is essential. Regular cleaning, sanitisation, and disinfection are the only possible alternatives. It has been scientifically proven that cleaning, sanitisation, and disinfection will kill such viruses and prevent them from spreading and infecting people.

It is advisable not just to get the best office cleaning services, but also to make sure that it includes sanitisation and disinfection services to keep the office or commercial establishment free from the coronavirus. Thus, the Clean Group has established a dedicated team of cleaners who have been specially trained in techniques and strategies for the COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection process designed also to get rid of common germs, viruses, and bacteria. They will provide complete corona disinfection and sanitisation of the Sydney office or property, including everything from doors, door handles, floors, window sills, kitchens, lightboards, bathrooms, and more. This will ensure that workers will remain safe against the novel coronavirus.

The Clean Group's corona disinfection commercial cleaning services utilises a procedure for killing bacteria, viruses, germs, and other microorganisms in the office or commercial establishment for good. This is vital in preventing people from getting infected by the corona virus by regular and correct disinfection of commonly used items such as the remote, mobile phones, keyboards, and more.

The coronavirus cleaning service provided by the Clean Group is made up of two stages. The first stage is the basic cleaning process where the professional cleaners will clean, wipe, sweep, and mop the windows, doors, floors, carpets, kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas, to eliminate any dust, dirt and debris.

The second stage is disinfection and sanitisation where the expert cleaners from the Clean Group will disinfect and sanitise all things in the office or commercial establishment, such as lightboards, equipment, telephone, railings, door handles, toilet seats, desks, keyboards, bins, drawers, and more.

Those who have experienced the coronavirus cleaning services offered by the Clean Group have provided highly positive feedback. For instance, Thomas said, "Ever since the news of the Corona epidemic has hit the world, workers at my factory have been constantly worried and requesting me to let them go home. Well, that was my only option, until I hired the corona sanitisation service who got the place cleaned and sanitized to remove all the infectious viruses, bacteria, etc. Now, my workers are happy to continue to work in a safe environment here."

The Clean Group also offers environment friendly and green cleaning services. This means that when they offer commercial cleaning services, they observe the following: reduction of the use of strong chemicals by using microfibre technology; reduction of water use during the cleaning process; not using chemicals that contain phosphates and other dangerous chemicals; and prolonging the life of cleaning equipment through effective maintenance.



