The global polymer foam market size is expected to grow by USD 71.03 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

The growth in the building and construction industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as environmental hazards due to the manufacture and application of PU will hamper market growth.

The surge in building and construction activities around the world is one of the major factors driving market growth. The global construction industry has witnessed exponential growth during the last decade. During 2019, the growth of the polymer foam market was primarily driven by worldwide construction, improvement in living standards, and urbanization. The sustained increase in residential construction has been driven by investment in physical infrastructure, which has also led to occupation generation, an increase in production efficiency, reduction in the cost of conducting business, and an improvement in the standard of living. Moreover, the rapid development of megacities in both developed and emerging markets are reflecting changes in economic and demographic trends that will create enormous opportunities for new infrastructure development and increased spending on infrastructure projects. Such developments will, in turn, contribute to the growth of the polymer foam market in the coming years.

Global Polymer Foam Market: Type Landscape

The growth of the construction and infrastructure industries and the exponential growth of the global automotive industry have positively affected the global PU foam market. Also, the rising population and the rise in the average disposable income is propelling the growth of this segment in the polymer market.

Global Polymer Foam Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest polymer foam market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as growing population, economic growth, and rising disposable incomes will significantly drive polymer foam market growth in this region over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for polymer foam in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Arkema SA

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corp.

LANXESS AG

Rogers Corp.

Toray Industries Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

