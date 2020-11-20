The streaming analytics market is expected to grow by USD 15.21 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of IoT-based devices is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as difficulty in integration of legacy systems with streaming analytics solutions will hamper the market growth.
Streaming Analytics Market: Deployment Landscape
Cloud-based deployment of streaming analytics solutions involves the use of remote public or private computing resources, such as cloud, to analyze the data on demand. This type of deployment model helps the users in streamlining business intelligence processes. The increasing digitalization of various business processes and the geographic expansion of industries, such as retail, information and communication technology (ICT), and other markets are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.
Streaming Analytics Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest streaming analytics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of cloud computing services and the presence of various leading vendors will significantly drive streaming analytics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for streaming analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
