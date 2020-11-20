Celsius Project wins Best Construction Award Using StreamBIM for On Site Construction

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendra, the maker of StreamBIM, announced today that Project Celsius won the Construction category at the 2020 buildingSMART Awards. StreamBIM was used to manage all construction work on Project Celsius.

The buildingSMART International awards honor excellence achieved in real life projects that adopt and use digital technologies in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of built assets.

Project Celsius is a six floor, 12000 square metre laboratory and office building in Uppsala, Sweden. It was built by Byggstyrning of Stockholm, Sweden, for Vasakronen, which is Sweden's largest building owner. The project is certified LEED Platinum, the highest sustainability standard.

Project Celsius is notable because it was designed and built entirely without drawings.

Site workers used StreamBIM's mobile, open BIM streaming software during construction on the project to access and manage construction information, site communication, design markups, as well as inspection documentation and even as-built documentation for updating the models at handover. StreamBIM also allowed the builders to manage control checklists and identify safety issues so that the site was clean and safe.

Every worker on the project was invited to use StreamBIM, including workers from up to 40 different subcontractors. StreamBIM supported a site workforce of as many as 300 simultaneous users.

Notably, Project Celsius reached completion two full months ahead of schedule, almost €900,000 under budget.

Johannes Ris, Virtual Design and Construction Manager at Byggstyrning, said, "Celsius is a project where great commitment, a good collaborative climate and innovative use of digital tools like StreamBIM created a project with high added value for the customer."

Ole Kristian Kvarsvik, the Managing Director of Rendra said, "We're proud Project Celsius won the best Construction award because it shows the value of building from the digital model with tools like StreamBIM construction collaboration software."

StreamBIM now has more than 20,000 registered users and is deployed on projects from large complex hospitals to housing facilities.

