VIP-Media: Sanabria & Associates Gives Back To The Community Announcing Its Thanksgiving LUCKY SEVEN Pathway To Citizenship Initiative For FREE LEGAL SERVICES

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Sanabria & Associates, the leading DMV regional law firm specializing in immigration law, welcomes the incoming presidential administration with the first installment of its Pathway to Citizenship Initiative entitled "Thanksgiving LUCKY SEVEN."

This is how Thanksgiving LUCKY SEVEN works. We are asking our listeners to write a brief email description [of less than 250 words] explaining their current status and their family situation to explain why they would like Sanabria & Associates to handle their application for free (this DOES NOT include the official government filing fees). Seven people will win free legal services!!!

Anyone who emails us at: siete@slegal.com has a chance to win (this DOES NOT include the official government filing fees).

"Generations of immigrants have come to this country with little more than the clothes on their backs, the hope in their heart, and a desire to claim their own piece of the American Dream," reads the President-elect Biden immigration plan. "It's the reason we have constantly been able to renew ourselves, to grow better and stronger as a nation, and to meet new challenges. Immigration is essential to who we are as a nation, our core values, and our aspirations for our future. Under a Biden Administration, we will never turn our backs on who we are or that which makes us uniquely and proudly American. The United States deserves an immigration policy that reflects our highest values as a nation."

We are encouraging everyone who has a need for immigration legal services to participate in the Sanabria & Associates Pathway to Citizenship Thanksgiving LUCKY SEVEN initiative by sending an email to siete@slegal.com today.

"Seven lucky clients will be chosen to have their cases handled Pro Bono (free, no cost of the legal fees to the client)," stated Sanabria & Associates CEO Gunther Sanabria. "As the incoming Biden administration establishes its priorities on immigration policy our law firm will lead the region to assist many hard-working women, men and their families on their pathway to citizenship. The pandemic has impacted a significantly large and disproportionate group of brown and black members of our community. Sanabria & Associates is well known as a proactive advocate for the rights of our community members. We give back. We want our clients to save money for their families and save money for the holidays."

