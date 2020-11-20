Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd. and Edifier International Ltd. will emerge as major multimedia speakers market participants during 2020-2024

The multimedia speakers market is expected to grow by USD 15.61 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the multimedia speakers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The multimedia speakers market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Multimedia Speakers Market Participants:

Bose Corp.

Bose Corp. operates its business under three segments, which include- headphones, speakers, and audio sunglasses. The company offers a range of multimedia speakers such as computer speakers. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the Companion 2 Series III multimedia speaker system and Companion 20 multimedia speaker system.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Creative Technology Ltd. operates its business in the Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe. Under the multimedia speakers category, the company offers a range of products such as Creative Pebble Plus.

Edifier International Ltd.

Edifier International Ltd. operates its business under multimedia speakers and headsets segments. The company offers a range of multimedia speakers. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the M3600D, e30, S330D, M3200, e10, and e3350BT.

Multimedia Speakers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Multimedia speakers market is segmented as below:

Type Wireless Speakers Wired Multimedia Speakers

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



The multimedia speakers market is driven by a rising preference for in-home entertainment systems. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for built-in wireless and smart portable speakers is expected to trigger the multimedia speakers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

