The global high strength steel market size is expected to grow by USD 14.51 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Strength Steel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The increasing need for high-quality vehicle components is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as volatile prices of raw materials will hamper market growth.

The growing demand for high-quality automobile components is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Because of the performance of high strength steels in comparison to low and mild-strength steel, automotive manufacturers mainly prefer high strength steel over mild strength steel for manufacturing vehicle components that find applications in door beams, chassis, bumpers, and cross-members, and seating. With the increasing growth of the automotive industry, this demand for manufacturing high-quality components will significantly fuel the growth of the high strength steel market.

Global High Strength Steel Market: Application Landscape

Technological advancement in the automotive industry has necessitated the use of advanced, high-strength steel in selective applications, to manufacture body structures, frame structures, side structures, bumpers, chassis, wheel systems, cross-sections for seat structures, fuel tank guards, and suspensions. The rise in environmental concerns, the development of new innovative technologies, and the increasing demand for light commercial vehicles and passenger cars is expected to drive the demand for high-strength steel in the automobile industry. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the aviation segment.

Global High Strength Steel Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest high strength steel market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and the growing number of construction and infrastructure development activities will significantly influence high strength steel market growth in this region. Over 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for high strength steel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

ArcelorMittal SA

Essar Steel India Ltd.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Steel Co.

JSW Steel Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Nucor Corp.

POSCO Group

Tata Steel Ltd.

United States Steel Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

High Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in high strength steel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high strength steel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high strength steel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high strength steel market, vendors

