The dual lens camera smartphone market is expected to grow by 1.24 billion units, decelerating at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of social networking applications is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high power consumption lowers battery life will hamper the market growth.

Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market: Price Landscape

A premium-range dual lens smartphone is defined as one in which the dual lens camera is priced above $400. Premium-range dual lens smartphones are integrated with high-quality, dual lens cameras that offer high-quality images; this is because they include features like optical image stabilization (OIS), larger sensors, bright lenses, and even optical zoom are better for photography. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the medium range and lower range segment.

Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest dual lens camera smartphone market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Owing to the exponentially increasing growth of the smartphones market in the emerging economies including China and India, the region will significantly influence dual lens camera smartphone market growth in this region over the forecast period. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for dual lens camera smartphones in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

HTC Corp.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corp.

