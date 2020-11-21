The mobile biometrics market is poised to grow by USD 15.63 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024

The report on the mobile biometrics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for m-commerce.

The mobile biometrics market analysis includes technology segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile biometrics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The mobile biometrics market covers the following areas:

Mobile Biometrics Market Sizing

Mobile Biometrics Market Forecast

Mobile Biometrics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Egis Technology Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corp.

Precise Biometrics AB

Qualcomm Inc.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

Thales Group

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

