FMW Media Works Corp: New To The Street to Broadcast Show Number 142 Saturday Nov 21, 6 PM Est. on Bloomberg Television

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / New To The Street "Exploring The Block" is pleased to be broadcasting on Bloomberg Saturday 11/21 6 PM est. Featuring Winston Gold Corp(WGMCF), VID Inc. (VI), JD Coin, ZYNECOIN, and GreenBox POS (GRBX)

Opening up the show is Murray Nye CEO of Winston Gold (WGMCF) with Executive Chairmen Joseph Carrabba The team discusses the interest in the high-grade low-cost mining model they are building and getting ready for major production.

Next up is VID with CEO Jag Singh on their unique social media app they are pioneering that pays you. Vid has built a social media app that pays you. Our business model values people; their attention, contribution, and creation so every user of our app will earn for the value they bring. Those 144 minutes on average that you are spending on social media will finally mean something." - Jag Singh (Founder and CEO)

Making their second appearance on Exploring the Block JD Coin with CEO and founder Dr. Bhudiper Singh with Co-founder Dr. Deepak Prashar discussing Hydrus7. Hydrus is poised to solve the issues of the previous generations of blockchain in a more structured & scalable manner with the help of AI, ML, Data Compression, Sharding, and many other advanced technologies.

Appearing next in their first interview is Karim Benabdelkader CEO ZYNECOIN . to talk about how ZYNECOIN is supporting entrepreneurs and investment flow to Africa with new solutions using ZYNECOIN. Learn more at ZYRRI.IO

Greenbox POS (GRBX) Greenboxpos.com a 4-year-old public fintech company with Ben Errez its Chairmen and Co-Founder. Ben explains how Greenbox POS (GRBX) is the only payment infrastructure to use the blockchain ledger 100 percent. The company develops holistically the tech all the tech for secure private no limit transactions.

New to The Street is also broadcasting show 142 in its entirety on Fox Business Network this Monday, Nov 23 at 10:30 pm pst.

GreenBox POS, GreenBox develops all software in-house and with international subsidiaries, which allows the company to provide individualized electronics modifications in partnership with different vendors. Custom POS machines are available as an upgrade from existing solutions currently in use. First-time merchants can also take advantage of custom-built kiosk machines powered by blockchain technology, complete with e-wallet integration downloadable via Android or iOS apps, or via installed cash-loading kiosks.

JD COIN, a US-based cryptocurrency started in 2018 has come up among top names in the crypto world.

JD COIN is known to be working on revolutionary technologies since the beginning and is coming up with the fourth generation blockchain which they have named HYDRUS7. In this ever-evolving digital economy, it is really important to bring innovative solutions to the world which not only solves the issues but also adds value to society. Blockchain with all its promises like Immutable Data, Anonymity & Privacy, Security, Lower Cost of Transaction and Digital Freedom has grown from just a being tool for digital currency to becoming integral to Smart Contracts, DAOs to fast transaction verifications. In this evolution of blockchain from the first-generation Blockchain to its recent 3rd Generation Blockchain, the technology has also gathered some problems on its way. Hydrus7 is poised to solve the issues of the previous generations of blockchain in a more structured & scalable manner with the help of AI, ML, Data Compression, Sharding, and many other advanced technologies.

Hydrus7 will turn out to be a platform and will act as an umbrella for many coming up projects for JD COIN, in various verticals. JD COIN is also looking to sponsor technology startups to participate in the

digital ecosystem.

JD Coin is participating in Paris Blockchain Week Summit which is taking place in Paris on Dec 9 th & and 10th, 2020 and will be launching Hydrus7 on a global platform among all other crypto enthusiasts.

