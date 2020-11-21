The Greek yogurt market is poised to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the Greek yogurt market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of Greek yogurt.
The Greek yogurt market analysis includes distribution channels, types, and geography landscape. This study identifies increasing usage of superfruits in Greek yogurt as one of the prime reasons driving the Greek yogurt market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Greek yogurt market covers the following areas:
Greek Yogurt Market Sizing
Greek Yogurt Market Forecast
Greek Yogurt Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Chobani Global Holdings LLC
- Danone SA
- Emmi Group
- Fage International SA
- General Mills Inc.
- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
- Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- Vivartia Holding SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Flavored Greek yogurt Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plain Greek yogurt Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
