Keep your loved ones feeling well this festive season.

Health and wellbeing are on everyone's minds this year. With many of us spending increasing amounts of time indoors, there's never been a more important way to fit some relaxation into your routine. And what better way than with the Recovapro Lite-the portable, practical massage device taking 2020 by storm?

Utilizing the same technology as the very popular Recovapro, the Recovapro Lite offers everything you could want from its predecessor, but with the added benefit of a small size and a smaller price tag.

Boasting an impressive maximum 2800 percussions per minute, the Recovapro Lite shows how size really doesn't matter. Coming in at just 700 grams, this mini Recovapro model is perfect for use at home or even on-the-go, and can be easily taken anywhere you like thanks to the free protective carry case.

The specs include different speed settings, allowing you to tailor your massage experience directly to your needs. Omnidirectional movement that works to the contours of the body totally trumps other bi-directional devices, and you never need to worry about the battery dropping out during use, as a full charge on the complimentary lithium-ion magnetic charger gives over 180 minutes of motor life.

Whether your loved one is suffering from chronic pain, arthritis or could just use a relaxing massage, the device is an easy way to relieve pain in conjunction with general lifestyle treatment.

The small but powerful percussive device makes massaging simple and effective. With four heads to choose from, you can target pain directly with the ball, flat, fork and bullet attachments, each giving different levels of massage from soothing large muscles to tackling knots.

And while the Recovapro Lite might be a seriously powerful percussion device, that doesn't mean it's hard to use. In fact, the Recovapro Lite is incredibly simple to get a hand of thanks to its smart-button feature that deactivates the motor with just a 2 second press.

What's more is that the ergonomically designed handle allows for comfortable and reliable grip for the person operating the Lite, and the sleek body shaped with an aluminium composite and chrome plating means that this small massager is as sturdy as it is fashionable.

