Real Estate Marketing and Conversion (REMC) Academy: Shayne Hillier and Matt Cramer from REMC Academy Launch the First-Ever White-Label Facebook Ads Course

The Innovative New Course Will Teach Real Estate Agents How to Land More Clients, Increase their Profits and Lower Acquisition Costs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2020 / Shayne Hillier and Matt Cramer, co-founders of the Real Estate Marketing and Conversion (REMC) Academy, are pleased to announce the launch of the first-ever White-Label Facebook Ads Course for real estate agents.

To learn more about Hillier and Cramer and their flagship product, REMC Academy, please check out https://go.remcacademy.com.

As Hillier noted, he and Cramer were inspired to create and launch the new program, which is called "The Ultimate Downsell" - Facebook Ads for Real Estate Agents, the first-ever white-label Facebook Ads course. After working on the Facebook course for 3 long months, Hillier and Cramer are thrilled they are finally able to announce its release.

This new course is an add-on product to the REMC Academy program, Cramer said, noting that the goal of the course is to be able to arm agency owners with a new offering or product that they could offer their clients - hence a white label course.

"The idea came when we noticed a lot of agency owners and marketers were struggling to close sales. This will give them the ability to capture more clients by offering a 'downsell,' lower cost product to a larger pool of clients, clients that may not be ready for a full on done-for-you program or for clients (REAs) that want to learn how to do Facebook ads themselves," Hillier said.

The "Ultimate Downsell" can also be bundled with existing offers or used to create an entirely new program.

"The idea is to help agency owners and marketers increase their revenues, client retention and increase profits while lowering acquisition costs," Cramer said.

Unlike some Facebook ads courses that are taught by other people in the real estate industry and can often leave much to be desired, Hillier and Cramer said their new course definitely stands apart.

"This is the first and only white label Facebook ads course available to our Academy members and will allow them to leverage, customize, build offers around, sell, make more money, land more clients, lower acquisition costs and increase profits," Hillier noted, adding that he and Cramer are looking forward to helping current members of the Academy program to become more successful in all aspects of their work.

"There is truly nothing else like this out there, nor has this ever been done by a course creator where they provide a full course that their members can use to sell and make more money."

Hillier and Cramer are definitely not strangers to launching effective courses for real estate agents. From newbies to experienced Realtors, they truly enjoy helping real estate professionals to acquire high end clients very quickly, as well as significantly grow their digital marketing agency in less than 3 months.

About Real Estate Marketing and Conversion Academy:

Shayne Hillier and Matt Cramer are Co-Founders of Real Estate Marketing and Conversion Academy, which offers an exclusive course for Realtors and marketers that teaches how to acquire high ticket clients in under 90 days. Hillier and Cramer have generated over $280 million in combined and closed real estate volume. They are also the founders of the fastest growing real estate marketing group on Facebook. To learn more about their course, please visit https://go.remcacademy.com/.

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7029358906

SOURCE: Real Estate Marketing and Conversion (REMC) Academy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617847/Shayne-Hillier-and-Matt-Cramer-from-REMC-Academy-Launch-the-First-Ever-White-Label-Facebook-Ads-Course