Ontic, the aerospace industry's leading provider of 'Extended Life Solutions' for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) legacy products, has acquired the manufacturing rights of four aircraft instruments from Flightline Electronics Inc, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics.

The electro-mechanical and digital instruments are used on various commercial and military platforms, with supply into leading aircraft manufacturers and operators. The instruments will be manufactured in Ontic's North Carolina facility.

"We are very pleased to have completed this deal and look forward to fully transitioning the manufacture and repair capability over the coming weeks," stated Gareth Blackbird, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ontic. "This product line fits extremely well with our North Carolina facility and we look forward to providing long term support and the supply of cockpit instruments to the extensive customer base."

Ontic's global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.

About Ontic

With over 46 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 mature aircraft parts. Its portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

