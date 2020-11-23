PeopleStrong Wins Big at the 6th Annual HR Vendors of the Year Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong , Asia's leading HR Tech provider, announced today that Human Resources Online has named the organisation as the Best HR Management System and Best Applicant Tracking Software (Gold) in Human Resources Online's 6th Annual HR Vendors of the Year Awards. The HR Vendors of the Year Awards recognises leading solution providers that address HR practitioners' various requirements and help them perform their tasks at an optimum level.



Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Sehgal, Regional Director-APAC, PeopleStrong said, "Driving innovation amidst limited resources and budget constraints remains a key challenge for the HR function in Asia Pacific enterprises. Our distinction as a leader in the 6th annual HR Vendors of the Year reflects our continuous commitment in helping drive digital transformation that helps accelerate organisations' HR strategy."

As the complete human resource management system that helps organisations in Asia Pacific experience the power of the New Code of Work, PeopleStrong's Alt's Worklife helps transform human capital management through a unified platform, which allows HR to manage the entire employee lifecycle in a hassle-free manner. Meanwhile, Alt Recruit, its end-to-end cloud-based applicant tracking system automates the recruitment process and effectively brings together all the key stakeholders in the hiring process - recruiters, hiring managers, candidates and vendors, all on one portal.

PeopleStrong is the one of the largest and fastest-growing Work and HR Tech company in Asia that currently serves over 350+ enterprises & is used by more than 1 Million users. PeopleStrong has a product suite that provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions to all HR needs.

This huge recognition has come amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis, which has been challenging HR teams and forcing them to leverage creative digital solutions as they revamp HR strategies and practices, in line with the new way of work.

