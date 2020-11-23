In a competitive market with ever-changing regulatory requirements, this new platform places product safety and efficacy center stage, boosting consumer confidence and business sustainability.

Users will have access to the services they need to ensure products are independently tested, verified and certified at their fingertips. In addition, users can find the technical support services available to demonstrate that products live up to their claims and perform as advertised.

Pierre-Yves Dupont, VP Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household, SGS said: "We understand the challenges faced by this fast-moving sector. Manufacturers and brands need not only to meet the requirements of an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, but also to meet the expectations of consumers. Yet, we see this as an opportunity for brands to stand out from the competition, increase brand loyalty and grow their business. A product is trusted because it's tested."

From its laboratories and human panel testing sites across north America, Europe and Asia, SGS provides organizations with access to a global network of specialists.

SGS provides a one-stop shop for product testing from state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, staffed by experienced scientists and technicians. Examples of efficacy testing services include:

Skin Care

Moisturizing and hydration

Anti-aging

Make-up

Skin tolerance

Haircare

Hair growth studies

Salon evaluations Anti-dandruff Scalp irritation Hair color Consumer preference



Sunscreen

In-vivo SPF and UVAPF - US FDA and ISO

In-vitro UVA Critical Wavelength/Broad Spectrum Testing

Outdoor swimming and exercise induced sweat studies

Water resistance testing

The Regulatory Landscape

To ensure the safety and compliance of products, SGS also delivers a range of regulatory services:

SGS Digicomply simplifies the compliance journey with access to the constantly evolving legislation and standards relating to cosmetics and personal care products, transforming compliance information into user-friendly, actionable knowledge

Safety Assessments & Documentation Reviews assure product safety and the compliance of product labels

SGS Cosmetics & Personal Care Product Services

As an independent partner and the world leader in inspection, testing and certification services we offer innovative solutions to verify the safety, efficacy and quality of your cosmetics and personal care products.

With our global network of ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratories and human panel testing sites covering all major markets, we have the capabilities in place to help you successfully access international markets and add value to your brand.

