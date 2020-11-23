Bitconch launched its product, BR Play, in early November 2020. Sharing her thoughts on blockchain at the product launch, co-founder and COO of Bitconch Lilly Mu believed that distributed commerce is the future of blockchain.

The core of distributed commerce is equality, co-creation, co-building and sharing. It involves the granularization, fragmentation and refinement of rights and incentives of each user's private domain traffic to tap into their fragmented time. Blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence and other technologies are being used to empower, transfer and amplify value in a specific closed-loop system, and allow micro, small and medium enterprises to seize opportunities in the entire business ecosystem.

Distributed commerce will increasingly gain the the trust of people in the near future. It will not only be the way forward for blockchain, but also the entire digital world. To miss this opportunity is to miss the next era.

Beyond changes in trust, decentralization, weak value incentives and rights, the biggest changes that distributed commerce have brought about are roles and mindsets. The emergence of BR Play is the manifestation of this idea.

In traditional business, the performance of a company is mainly a matter for internal employees. Apart from employees, consumers will also pay attention to how well the company is doing under distributed commerce.

In traditional business, consumers are merely consumers, while consumers are not only consumers, but also investors, producers, promoters and beneficiaries in distributed commerce.

The distributed business model will be the ultimate mission of blockchain, transforming the corporate system into a new form of communal, self-organized and non-commercial business. When a "killer" application is created, the world will change for the better.

Bitconch is the fastest known public blockchain in the world that focuses on distributed business applications. It has aTPS peak of 120,000, which is certified by the testing center of China's Ministry of Public Security.

Bitconch has attracted the attention of Professor Diffie, one of the pioneers of modern cryptography and a 2015 Turing Award laureate. The Turing Award lab and Bitconch entered a strategic partnership making Bitconch one of the lab's most important "global acceleration projects". Moreover, Bitconch was awarded three patents, and was ranked fifth in Forbes's "Top 10 blockchain companies to watch for in 2019", the only public blockchain to make the list.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201122005106/en/

Contacts:

Lin Zhang

mkt@bitconch.io