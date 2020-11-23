MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - PDMR Share Purchase

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")



Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 November 2020

Notification of Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alvaro Gomez-Reino 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 161.66 pence 50,000 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



Price



50,000



161.66 pence e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary

0131 459 8144