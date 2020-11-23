PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2020 - NEO Finance NEOFI Subscription VLN 01.12.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica Takeover offer RIG 08.01.2021 RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 Telia Lietuva TEL1L General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 - VEF VEF1R Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB003032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 3 TLN 29.11.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2020 - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 RER1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2020 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 RAR1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2020 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 9 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2020 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.11.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 9 RIG months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
