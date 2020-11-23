Northbaze Group AB: JAYS launch True Wireless with ANC

General press release



Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer JAYS launch their first True Wireless model with active noise cancelling (ANC) and HearThrough mode, t-Seven True Wireless. Equipped with dual microphones for perfect call quality, wireless charging, automatic ear detection, touch controls and much more, the t-Seven is the most advanced product so far in the JAYS line-up.

The t-Seven True Wireless is packed with features and is engineered with the latest technology to make the user experience seamless. "The t-Seven is, as the other products in our line-up, made with an ambition to simplify life for our users. Dual microphones for perfect call quality, ANC and HearThrough to make it possible to keep the t-Seven in your ears throughout the day. It also delivers an impressive sound making your listening experience outstanding. All together this is JAYS most advanced product so far" says Fredrik Sjölander Product Development Director.

The t-Seven is the third True Wireless product JAYS launched within a year and it will enhance JAYS range of True Wireless models. The t-Seven True Wireless is launched in black and white color and will be available in stores by December.

Some details and functions of t-Seven True Wireless:

Dual superior microphones

Active Noise Cancelling

HearTrough mode

Automatic Ear Detection

Wireless charging

20 hours total playtime

Voice control

Touch controls

Bluetooth 5.0





t-Seven True Wireless MSRP

SEK 1499

USD 149

EUR 149

GBP 129

