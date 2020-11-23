

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone (VOD.L, VOD) said it will bring forward by ten years its original 2050 target to reach 'net zero' across its full carbon footprint. It will eliminate Scope 3 emissions completely by 2040.



The company has committed to reducing the company's total global carbon emissions to 'net zero' by 2040. It confirmed that its 2030 carbon reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative as in line with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.



By 2030, Vodafone will eliminate all carbon emissions from its own activities and from energy it purchases and uses.



Vodafone also pledged that by 2030 it will halve carbon emissions from Scope 3 sources, including joint ventures, all supply chain purchases, the use of products it has sold and business travel.



In 2019, Vodafone committed to purchasing all electricity from renewable sources, halving its environmental footprint by 2025 and reusing, reselling or recycling 100% of its network waste, supporting the move towards a more circular economy. By no later than July 2021, Vodafone's European network will be powered by 100% renewable electricity.



